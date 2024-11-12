Malawi Fuel woes: Long queues at filling stations continue to wind

By Burnett Munthali

On Tuesday, November 12, this reporter witnessed firsthand the continuing struggle Malawians face as long queues snaked through Crossroads Filling Station in Lilongwe. The scene, now all too familiar, has become a symbol of frustration for residents across the country.

The relentless queues have persisted for months, with no signs of abating, as drivers wait for hours to fill up their tanks. This persistent fuel shortage has forced citizens to alter their daily schedules, adding hours of waiting time in the hopes of accessing scarce fuel. For many, it means getting up before dawn or lining up late into the night. The adverse impact has been widespread, affecting business owners, employees, and even students who rely on public transportation.

The situation has intensified recently, with longer queues observed at multiple stations around Lilongwe and other major cities, including Blantyre and Mzuzu. Although government officials have acknowledged the shortage, they have attributed the problem to delayed import shipments and logistical challenges.

“We’re aware of the challenges, and we are doing everything possible to secure regular supplies,” said a spokesperson from the Ministry of Energy. However, these reassurances offer little comfort to those on the ground. Many Malawians are growing frustrated and disillusioned with what they perceive as an ongoing lack of strategic planning and transparency in managing the crisis.

Several motorists interviewed shared their exasperation. One driver, Mr. Isaac Kamanga, expressed the hardship the shortages have placed on his taxi business. “Every hour spent here is an hour lost. I can’t earn my daily income like this,” he lamented.

The fuel crisis has also affected local businesses, especially those dependent on transportation for deliveries and services. Some business owners are now resorting to stockpiling fuel when they can find it, though this practice comes with risks and adds further pressure on already limited supplies.

Despite the challenges, many are holding out hope that the government will address the situation soon. In the meantime, the sight of endless queues serves as a daily reminder of the urgent need for sustainable solutions to Malawi’s fuel supply issues.

The country watches, waits, and hopes, as the queues continue to wind, stretching both patience and endurance to the limit.