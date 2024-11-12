Malawian youths dared on ATM Strategy adoptation

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawian youths have been challenged to make use of much touted Agriculture, Tourism, and Mining (ATM) strategy for the country to develop and meaningfully benefit from the initiative.

Four Cabinet Ministers made the call during the panel discussion held on Tuesday, November 11, 2024 in the on going 2024 Malawi National Youth Summit in the capital Lilongwe organised by National Youth Council of Malawi.

Taking his turn, Minister of Youth and Sports Uchizi Mkandawire affirmed government’s unwavering commitment to improving the livelihoods of young people.

Mkandawire stressed that the ATM strategy is perfectly aligned with the Malawi First Year Implementation Plan (MIP1) and urged the youth to play an active role in the nation’s development through collaboration and hard work.

In his take, Minister of Agriculture Sam Dalistso Kawale highlighted that the Ministry is dedicated to ensuring youth have meaningful opportunities in the economy through agricultural production.

Kawale disclosed that government, in partnership with Agriculture Commercialisation (AGCOM), National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) and Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), are providing essential resources and financial support to empower young entrepreneurs.

He added that through the Mega Farm Support Unit, the Ministry, is enabling youths with 20 hectares of land to engage in agriculture.

In her remarks, the Minister of Tourism Vera Kamtukule emphasised the vital role of promoting cultural activities like poetry and music, which will attract international tourists to discover Malawi.

Kamtukule therefore called on the youth to avoid unethical practices, utilise social media as an effective marketing platform, and enhance their creativity to showcase Malawi globally.

She also urged every young person to become an ambassador for tourism, exploring diverse destinations and embodying the spirit of change.

In her presentation, Minister of Mining Monica Chang’anamuno underscored the significant contributions of youth in the mining sector, commending their investments in small-scale operations involving rubies and other precious stones.

The minister pointed out the numerous opportunities available for youth in medium and large-scale mining, affirming the Ministry’s readiness to support their aspirations.

Chang’anamuno said her Ministry is also collaborating with the Ministry of Education to integrate mining into the curriculum, preparing youth for successful careers in the industry from an early age.

The three day, 2024 Malawi National Youth Summit and Annual General Assembly (AGA) which started from Monday ends Wednesday, November 13 at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in the capital Lilongwe.

Under the theme, “Renewed Commitment to Youth Development Towards Malawi 2063″, the the Summit and AGA have attracted over 500 youths accross the country and beyond.