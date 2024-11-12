Cycling for Climate Justice in on-going COP-29: With calls for funding accessibility to Malawi’s vulnerable communities

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s environmental and climate change advocates are calling for easy access to funding for smaller organizations working directly with vulnerable communities for rural voices.

The call was made during the just ended Malawi Climate Justice Caravan, a cycling event advocating for climate justice for the on-going Conference of Parties on Climate (COP-29) in Baku in Azerbaijan.

The Civil Society Network on Climate Change (CISONECC) and the Malawi National Youth Network on Climate Change (NYNCC) with support from Pan African Climate Justice Alliance, Concern Worldwide and Oxfam Africa in through Oxfam in Malawi organized the Climate Justice Caravan from Saturday to Monday which started in Blantyre and pass through Balaka, Ntcheu, Dedza and concluded in Lilongwe.

Addressing the media at the end of Caravan, NYNCC National Coordinator Dominic Nyasulu called for fair, accessible funding for smaller organizations.

“This movement fights for an equitable future where those bearing the climate crisis’s brunt are empowered and supported.

“This is the reason we want developed nation at COP-29 for provide enough funding for local organisations for various climate change adaptation programmes towards vulnerable communities”, appeals Nyasulu.

In his remarks, Oxfam Malawi Project Coordinator Kondwan Mubisa called for community voices to be at the forefront of discussions at #COP29 COP29 in Baku.

Mubisa emphasizd that communities in developing nations like Malawi face the harshest impacts of climate change and deserve a central role in shaping the global response.

“Vulnerable Clcommunities’ experiences and challenges must guide climate action to ensure solutions truly meet their needs”, urgues Mubisa.

One of the cyclists, Mike Liwonda said a three-day journey was tough but worthy advocating for climate justice.

“This journey highlights Malawi’s urgent climate challenges—droughts, floods, rising lake levels, and Cyclone Freddy—largely fueled by actions of wealthier, high-polluting nations.

“Malawi needs #climatejustice with financial support to recover and invest in green solutions”, he said.

Liwonda therefore called for investments in renewable energy and subsidies for clean energy sources, like solar power and LPG, to reduce Malawi’s dependence on polluting fuels.

“It’s time for #COP29 leaders to support true #ClimateResilience for all”, he concluded.

During the launch of cycling caravan, CISONECC Board Member Melton Luhanga emphasized that the primary goal of the cycling event is to demand accountability from developed nations.

Luhanga stressed that, as COP29 approaches, it is critical for climate justice to be upheld. He called for climate finance to be offered as grants—not loans—to support countries severely affected by climate change.

He observed noted that CISONECC members are united in their commitment to amplifying the voices of those most impacted.

Luhanga therefore emphasized that now is the time for developed countries to support developing nations fairly and adequately.