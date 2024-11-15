Chakwera urges MAGU graduates to seek spiritual guidance

By Sheminah Nkhoma

LILONGWE-(MANA)-President Lazarus Chakwera has urged graduating students to be bound by the holy spirit to avoid being ruled by evils of the world which have affected many.

The president was speaking at Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) in Lilongwe during the 12th Congregation graduation ceremony of Malawi Assembles of God University (MAGU), which was held under the theme: Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders :Innovate, Lead and Inspire.

He said there are a lot of bad things happening in both the public and private sectors by the most educated and trained people in the country hence the need for the devine intervention.

“They are many temptations out there but you should not fall for them greater is He that is in you than the degree that is in your hand,” he said.

Chakwera further encouraged the graduates to show good leadership as it goes beyond academic achievement.

“When you have good positions in different fields you should not be abusing them but help towards improving the environment you are working for,” said Chakwera

In his remarks, MAGU’s Chancellor, Reverend Benito Chitsamba, reiterated the university’s commitment to promote quality higher education in the country.

He said the university wants to expand its infrastructures to ensure they reach out for more students.

“We are hopeful that the efforts you are making your excellency to turn around the economy of the country will be supported by all Malawians so as the university we should be able to have more infrastructures development for our institution,” he explained.

One of the graduating student, Dorrie Gama, appreciated the university for the academic experience saying the journey was not easy.

She said they will apply everything they have learned to develop the country, as they are many things that are needed to the society.

The university has awarded Diplomas, Degrees and PHDs to 358 graduands in different faculties.