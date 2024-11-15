“Violence against peaceful protesters is outrageous assault on democracy”—Muluzi, JB, Mutharika demand immediate action

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s former leaders have joined signatures calling on President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration to walk the talk on the promotion of political governance.

The former Malawi Presidents Bakili Muluzi, Joyce Banda and Peter Mutharika are reacting to Wednesday’s halted opposition political parties’ demonstrations whereby suspected Malawi Congress Party (MCP)’s panga wielding thugs disrupted the gathering.

In a statement issued on Friday, November 15, 2025 and signed by trio describes chaotic scenes that foiled Wednesday’s demonstrations in Lilongwe as an outrageous assault on Democracy.

“Our Republican Constitution, international treaties and agreements under the United Nations, the African Union and the SADC all provide for regular, free and fair elections that are conducted with integrity by an independent electoral commission. They also provide for respect for the rule of law, popular participation, equality before the law, and human rights, including freedoms of expression, assembly, and association.

“Specifically, Section 40 of our Constitution provides for political freedoms, and Section 38 guarantees the right to peaceful demonstration,” the trio observes.

“Violence Against Peaceful Protestors is an Outrageous Assault on Democracy. We unequivocally condemn the violent and unlawful actions that erupted on 13 November 2024 in Lilongwe,” reads the statement in part.

The trio observes, “This brutality against peaceful demonstrators—who were rightfully protesting the chaotic registration process for the 2025 General Elections—represents a grave assault on democracy.

“Such acts are not only unacceptable but also a direct affront to the principles of justice and order that our nation stands for”.

The trio wonders why Malawi Police Service (MPS) officers were reluctant to quell the situation despite a clear indication of rights violation.

The statement therefore demands, “The Inspector General of Police must launch an immediate investigation, arrest, and prosecute all perpetrators of the violence, ⁠President Chakwera and the Malawi Congress Party must categorically condemn this violence, distance themselves from it, and reassure the citizens that such acts will not be tolerated again.

“We are aware that the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC)’s Election Management Devices (EMDs) are failing to pick the unique numbers of the new registrants in the NRB system. This must be resolved immediately to prevent the voters’ roll from being irreparably compromised. The time for action is now! Our democracy demands it”.

However, MCP publicist Dr. Jessie Kabwila demanded evidence and proof that whose who foiled opposition demonstrations were the party’s members.

Malawi government spokesperson Moses Kunkuyu is yet to comment on the matter.