LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Former Special Assistant to President Lazarus Chakwera, Pastor Martin Thom was on Tuesday, evening, August 3, 2021 released on police bail.

Thom release comes barely hours after alongside a senior official from the Ministry of Finance, Nations Msowoya on allegations that he played a part in how one loan authorisation bill jumped protocol and found its way to Parliament.

The suspect’s lawyer Silvester Ayuba James confirmed the release of Pastor after being kept at Area 3, Lilongwe police station.

According to Ayuba James, Pastor Martin has been charged with four counts which are abuse of office, Conspiracy to defraud, Making false documents without authority and Uttering false document.

State house director of Communications, Sean Kampondeni told the nation in press statement that President Chakwera had directed immediate termination of the contract for Pastor Thom.

The duo are expected to appear before court.