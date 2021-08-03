Vincent Chipeta rejected

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Public Appointments Committee (PAC) of Parliament on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 rejected the appointment of Vincent Chipeta as Director General for the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA), a government agency established under Section 3 (1) of the Financial Crimes Act responsible for the prevention and prosecution of financial crimes.

PAC’s Chairperson Joyce Chitsulo confirmed the rejection of Chipeta before undergoing the interview.

Chitsulo, who is also apposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker for Mwanza West said 15 members felt Chipeta was incompetent and that only two voted in favour of him. Chipeta came out first during the initial interviews.

Chipeta, holds a degree from the University of Malawi and a Master of Business Administration from Charles Sturt University in Australia, joined FIA in 2009 as a Financial Analyst then rose to Director position in March 2016 before becoming Acting Director General.

PAC previously rejected the former Director General Atuwemi Juwayeyi-Agbermordji who came third in the interview but was recommended to the President for appointment.

Juwayeyi-Agbermordji was instrumental in the establishment of FIA in 2007 but left to pursue greener pastures with the United Nations in South Africa.

This means another name will be submitted before PAC for approval.