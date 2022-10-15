Pastor Nick, Chakwera’s son

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s civil rights group, Forum for National Development (FND) has called on Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate President Lazarus Chakwera’s son Pastor Nick Chakwera amid allegations that he has questionably acquired a stone crusher and two pharmacies worth MK2.85 billion.

On Thursday, October 14, 2022 FND through its national coordinator Fryson Chodzi penned bureau to investigate social media reports linking Chakwera to dubious transactions.

According to FND, it is alleged that Chakwera has a stone crusher planted at Nathenje in Lilongwe valued at US$1 million (about MK1.1 billion).

“The allegations further state that the stone crusher was bought by one of the construction companies who has won major roads and infrastructure projects purportedly as a kickback for his influence in the awarding of contracts to the company,” reads part of the letter.

It is also alleged that Chakwera used cash to buy a MK750 million pharmacy in Blantyre and a MK1 billion pharmacy in Lilongwe

FND wants Chakwera to come out clean and disclose the nature of businesses he is in and to produce invoices and evidence of the purchases made.

“It is in the public interest for the ACB to investigate Chakwera especially where it is alleged that he is obtaining favors owing to the fact that he is the son of the president and he is exploiting that.

“In addition, if the transactions ever happened, there is a need to ascertain the source of funds for Chakwera and demonstrate that he is not acquiring money illegally,” says Chodzi.

Nick is yet to respond on Chodzi’s letter.

Pastor Nick Chakwera has been on social media recently for various corruption allegation that ended suing some media influencers in court.

