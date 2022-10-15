Bullets unstoppable

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The area 30 outfit Blue Eagles FC who are sitting on position two on the 2022 TNM Super League log table with 49 points from 23 games and 8 points a draft the league leaders Nyasa Big Bullets FC have been described as the only tough nut to crack for Nyasa Big Bullets.

This has been said by country’s well known Sports analyst Charles Nyirenda ahead of the top of the table crash at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Nyirenda said,Saturday’s game will decide the fate of the league,as if,Blue Eagles FC win,they will delay the crowning of the Nyasa Big Bullets as Champions.

But should Bullets triumph ,then it will be the end of the league as they will have taken such a giant step forward with 11 points which no team will have chance of neither catching up or overtaking them.

Nyirenda also cited that even a draw will be enough for Nyasa Big Bullets to look ahead to concluding their fixtures unscathed.

“With regards to finishing as invincible. It’s difficult to say because football is a funny game. However, they seem to remain with only Blue Eagles FC as the tough nut to crack, if they surmount this hurdle the team has a chance of completing the fixtures undefeated”, observes Nyirenda.

Nyirenda has however tipped the two sides on how to approach the crucial encounter at the Kamuzu Stadium.

“In terms of how either team should approach this match, well, here is how I would have done things myself. Bullets must just go hard early to get an early psychological boost with a fast goal to put pressure on Eagles who have twice gone behind this season to TN Stars and Ekwendeni Hammers FC and lost by a single goal”,

“As for Blue Eagles FC, the aim should not be beat Bullets and wreck their ambition of finishing the season without defeat, instead they must play like they did with Wanderers during the mission impossible final match in 2021 when they needed to win to remain in the league.They should stay focused throughout and keep attacking”,

“The Bullets are very efficient with chances. Blue Eagles have to take note of Anthony Mfune’s surging runs and great thrust, watch Chirwa closely and control Idana’s movements. These guys are sleek and a single invitation is enough for them to cause anyone massive damage”, added Nyirenda.

The two met at Nankhaka in the first round and the match ended with the two sides equaling power 1-1, John Malidadi Jnr scored for the cops at 33rd minute before Babatunde Adepoju levelled the score at 37th minute in the first half.

Alexander Ngwala, Chairman of the area 30 outfit, has announced the increase of the game bonuses for a win by 50 percent.He has however said,that time for Nyasa Big Bullets FC to lose has come.

“The competition has reached at brim stage. We are aware that our opponents are geared to frustrate our pace. Unfortunately, our planning isn’t a common one. We are prepared to die for a win on Saturday”,

Peter Mponda, Nyasa Big Bullets FC assistant coach, said they are ready for the crucial encounter and that they have prepared well.

“They are coming from a defeat in the north hence we know they will come hard on us,they are our fellow title contenders. Yes they have conceded few goals but they are not attacking much which give us advantage, we are playing at home Kamuzu Stadium, we are going to attack and score goals at the same time entertaining our supporters”, Mponda said.

He added the game against Blue Eagles FC is not a league decider as other teams such as Mighty Wanderers FC, Kamuzu Barracks are also pushing to the top.

Blue Eagles FC are remaining with 7 games to wrap up the season against, Nyasa Big Bullets FC, Kamuzu Barracks FC,TN Stars, MAFCO FC, Sable Farming FC and Dedza Dynamos.

While Nyasa Big Bullets FC are remaining with Blue Eagles FC, Sable Farming FC, Dedza Dynamos FC, Moyale Barracks FC, Mighty Tigers FC, MAFCO FC and Karonga United.

