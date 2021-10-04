DPP Eastern Region governor Honourable Emran Ntenje

LILONGWE (MaraviPost): Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has blamed the government for lying to Malawians and not living up to its campaign promises which gave the nation hope of better life.

DPP Eastern Region governor Honourable Emran Ntenje made the remarks on Sunday in Balaka Chimwalira ward where he launched a campaign for the forthcoming Chimwalira ward by-elections.

He said that Tonse Alliance has failed to live up to its promises of cheap fertilizer, cheap sugar, 1 million jobs, reduced passport fees, free electricity, and water connections, non-renewable driver’s license.

“Life for our people is hard compared to when DPP was in power basic commodities have their prices skyrocketing making it difficult for many villagers to afford basic needs.” he lamented.

The Region Governor called upon the people in Chimwalira ward to register or verify their names in the voters roll so that they should vote for Mr. Osman Mapira shadow DPP counselor.

Saulos Chilima and Lazarus CHakwera, When MCP needed UTM

Honorable Ntenje said Mr. Mapira is the right person to bring transformation as far development is concerned as he will be present Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

Other speakers who addressed the gathering were Hon Eluby Kandeu DPP Director of Women East, Hon Irene Mambala, MP Balaka South, Hon Chifundo Makande, MP Balaka Central East, Hon Daud Chikwanje, MP Machinga Central East, District Governor Balaka, Mr Francis Mangazuwa, Constituency Governor Balaka South, Mr Martin Ali.