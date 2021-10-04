ACB Director General Martha Chizuma

The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has fired a strong warning to the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) for its harassments and intimidation towards the former president Professor Peter Mutharika.

In a statement the former ruling party has released through the office of spokesperson Honourable Shadric Namalomba, the DPP has appealed to the country’s anti- graft body to openly tell the nation on the crimes the former president committed instead of victimizing him without a proper justification.

“We have now learned with shock that the ACB wants to invade and search the former president’s house, personal phones and laptops contrary to the laws of this country under section 21(a) of the constitution.” Reads part of the statement.

Former Malawi President Peter Mutharika: Am I being punished simply because I was President of this country?

The office of spokesperson however has asked the ACB to seriously concentrate on the current rampant corruption cases which are going on in the current government at the moment.

Since taking over the high office, the Tonse government has been arresting members of former ruling party without exact charges.

Isaac Jomo Osman, Hon. Charles Mchacha, Hon. Yunus Mussa, Hon. Ben Phiri and his excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika are some of the victims of unlawfully harassment.

Recently, the anti-corruption bureau attempted to invade the Mutharika’s new residence to question him on some flimsy and unknown crimes.

The MCP government under the brand of ACB, also froze the former president’s personal bank accounts for the same questionable allegations.