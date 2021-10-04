Saulos Chilima at golf tournament charity to raise money for Malawi Football Flames

Malawi’s Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima has told the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) not to misuse the funds that have been raised for the national football team, the Flames.

The Flames Resource Mobilization Task, through Kuipatsa Moto Flames fundraising golf tournament, has raised K73.4 million, beating the target by almost 150 percent.

The golf tournament, held last Saturday at the Lilongwe Golf Club, was organized to raise funds for the Flames preparations and participation at the 2022 Afcon finals in Cameroon in January.

Chilima, who was the guest of honor, challenged the country’s football governing body to put the money to the right cause.

Chilima said those that supported the Flames will demand accountability for their sweat.

“My message to FAM is to use the money we have raised for the intended purpose. For example, you don’t come to Lilongwe from Blantyre to fundraise and yet sleep in a 5-star hotel.

“This nonsense must stop.

“Please use our sweat for the right things. Speaking for myself, I was here by 6:45 am and this is 16:20 pm, therefore, I would expect my sweat to count for the right things,” said Chilima.

The funds were raised through sponsorships, registration fees, raffle draw and auction sales during prize presentation ceremony.

The State Vice President then thanked the corporate world for supporting the cause.

“The appeal was sent, and you have responded well but you must respond very well. We expect more donations especially from the banks and telecommunications industry,” said Chilima.

Chairperson for the Taskforce, Justice Jabbar Alide, who is also the Fam First Vice President, said they will ensure that every penny raised is accounted for.

“FAM has always been accountable for all the funds it receives from its partners and sponsors. We will do the same with these funds,” said Alide.