South African powerhouse Makhadzi of Murahu fame who was among the Malawi Sand Festival headliners held at Malawi’s Nkopola lodge in Mangochi has apologized to her music fans and followers for her lewd picture making rounds on Social Media platforms.

However, Malawi’s Socialite and Social Media activist takes issue with those who found satisfaction in publishing the suggestive picture. She writes: This is heartbreaking. How do we feel after we hurt people like this? This is my take, and you can take it or leave it….

Malawi’s Socialite and Social Media activist takes issue with those who found satisfaction in publishing the suggestive picture

The photographer who took and shared those photos of that RSA musician is extremely unprofessional and childish. Professional photographers operate within content and substance, not cheap thrills of porno. Come on, there must have been so many other shots news worthy. And those of you after lurid naked pictures of an artist should be ashamed. Are we really sure that the whole Sand Fest was JUST about these moments? Nothing else of national interest happened there.

In her Apology to Fans and Malawians Makhadzi of Murahu fame says I would like to apologize to all my fans if only if you really disappointed about this picture . they were lot of beautiful pictures that a cameraman was going to post , but he chooses to post this to promote his brand but forgetting the damage he is doing to my soul . I know I am strong, and all this will pass … Unfortunately, I cannot change my inner part . I am like this, and I am proud….

The only thing that you people are doing is to try to edit my pictures nikhonanisa mafhungo . yes, I am strong but my family and friends they are not strong as I am . seeing them crying about edited pictures really break me and affect my me badly.

I would like to ask everyone who react with this picture and edited pictures that you are planting something that can affect me badly …

I humble myself politely to ask everyone to stop humiliating me . I don’t have energy to block you I love you all