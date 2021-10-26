Senior group village headman Zakaliya of Chewa

By Paul Nsomba

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Chiefs are said to be instrumental in country’s development and custodians of cultural values.

This was noted during the elevation ceremony of senior group village headman Zakaliya of Chewa heritage in Lilongwe district before a cross section of people from all walks of life at his headquarters ground.

Senior group Chimwanya who represented Senior Chief Chitukula reminded the newly installed chief and others the role to play as leaders.

Chinyama said traditional leaders should be humble, approachable, understandable as well as always diligently work to serve their subjects and hierarchy of chieftancy saying are custodians of cultural values in their respective areas for the future generation.

“Let me turn to the senior group Zakaliya’s elder wife, now that chief Zakaliya has attained this rank , when he is out for other assignments. You will be receiving different visitors with various kinds of messages from office of senior chief Chitukula and other offices that when the chief is back home make sure you report to him everything. By doing that the flow of information will be effective ,failing to adhere to this obligation you will be summoned, ” he adds visibly joking..

Wife to legislator for Lilongwe city center Afred Jiya,where senior Zakaliya office is situated commended the chief for the cordial relationship that exists between the constituency and chief office, saying always provide materially help and wisdom to the incumbent member of parliament for the area.

Echoing on the same senior group Ulaya who represented Sub Traditional Authority (T.A) Matuwamba from Mchinji district where chieftancy of senior group village headman Zakaliya asked him to continue considering people of Mchinji and pledged moral support to implement his future plans.

