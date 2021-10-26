The late S.B.J. Oshoffa was seen in the sky

ABUJA-(MaraviPost)-It was a spiritual renaissance for Celestial Church members who burst out in worship after they claimed to have seen an image of their late Founder, S.B.J. Oshoffa.

The worshippers who gathered to gaze into the sky captured a cloud-like looking human figure in a video now going viral online.

In a video shared by a Celestial Church prophet, The church members are heard praying and hailing the “God of Oshofa” as they look into the sky.”

Daddy, come and see Oshoffa, he’s in the sky,” one person is heard saying in the video.

Watch video below:

. https://googleads.g.doubleclick.net/pagead/ads?client=ca-pub-5618683788283318&output=html&h=280&slotname=2723847711&adk=323158321&adf=3526594656&pi=t.ma~as.2723847711&w=354&fwrn=4&fwrnh=100&lmt=1635178719&rafmt=1&psa=1&format=354×280&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.expressiveinfo.com%2Fmoment-celestial-church-members-saw-their-founder-oshoffa-in-the-sky-video%2F&flash=0&fwr=0&fwrattr=true&rpe=1&resp_fmts=3&wgl=1&dt=1635178717570&bpp=2&bdt=1055&idt=1544&shv=r20211020&mjsv=m202110180101&ptt=9&saldr=aa&abxe=1&cookie=ID%3D91e19c2e88e8fed3-22504d7a46a600bf%3AT%3D1602654071%3ART%3D1602654071%3AS%3DALNI_MYc4QPLJ3L_WNZZofpf1nhQ7k7beg&prev_fmts=0x0%2C675x280%2C708x280%2C708x280&nras=1&correlator=4037666504695&frm=20&pv=1&ga_vid=100372241.1571673016&ga_sid=1635178719&ga_hid=741662059&ga_fc=1&u_tz=-420&u_his=5&u_h=768&u_w=1366&u_ah=738&u_aw=1366&u_cd=24&dmc=4&adx=260&ady=1866&biw=1619&bih=909&scr_x=0&scr_y=0&eid=31062937%2C31062945%2C31063218%2C31063221&oid=2&pvsid=212079989576753&pem=851&ref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.expressiveinfo.com%2Fnigerian-pastor-joshua-olatokunbo-shonubi-arrested-in-u-s-for-over-60-fake-marriages%2F&eae=0&fc=1920&brdim=12%2C3%2C12%2C3%2C1366%2C0%2C1112%2C730%2C1644%2C909&vis=1&rsz=o%7C%7CoeEbr%7C&abl=CS&pfx=0&fu=128&bc=31&ifi=5&uci=a!5&btvi=2&fsb=1&xpc=46SmGJWF6n&p=https%3A//www.expressiveinfo.com&dtd=1665

Source: www.expressiveinfo.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...