MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-On Sunday, October 24 2021, the United Democratic Font (UDF) northern region youth wing visited the former Democratic progress party northern region governor, Mzomera Ngwira who is currently at Mzuzu Prison.

Speaking during the visit at the prison, chairperson of UDF northern region youth wing Abdul Lanjesi, assured Ngwira that although he is behind the bars saying the UDF party leaders, UDF and DPP alliance supporters are with him during his stay in prison and up to his time of release from the prison.

Lanjesi added that people outside including DPP supporters are sincerely extending well wishes to him that at the end of the stay in the prison.

He added that Ngwira should come back to the outside world with full energy and serve them once more saying the nation is going through tough leadership time with the current government.

Lanjesi highlighted a number of moves the northern region youths are taking to strongly develop the party structures from the ground level.

On his part, Mzomera Ngwira warmly thanked the youth wing for sparing its time and visit him at the prison.

“I’m humbled with the visitation. This clearly shows that you have a loving and caring heart towards me and I will not take this for granted,” delighted Ngwira.

Ngwira was opportunistic and promised to humbly convey the same to the relevant authorities for possible consideration.

He admitted the need for smooth transportation means which can ease the youths’ motility burdens when they are out for rallies.

Ngwira shared many leadership skills tips to the visiting team for the growth of the party, ranging from unity to total dedication towards the positive development of the party.

He added that there is need for tolerance and unity within the alliance of UDF together with DPP for it to win again in the next general elections.

The visit aimed at cheering up the north leader Ngwira a psychological support and also profoundly dashing a sense of belonging from the UDF party members while he is in prison.

