After visiting Mali, the UN Security Council delegation travelled to Niger to discuss ways to support peace and stability in the Sahel region in the face of atrocities committed by jihadist groups.

The delegation met with president Mohamed Bazoum on Monday as well as civilian officials and military leaders.

The French ambassador to the UN promised more help towards regional stabilisation.

“The Security Council is dealing very closely, very actively with the situation in the region, the Security Council is in support of peace and stability in the region, we’re going to continue to do that, to try to help you help Mali as much as possible as well”, said Nicolas de Rivière.

Niger and Burkina Faso are facing the threat of an Islamist insurgency that swept into central Mali leaving thousands of dead in its wake.

Source: Africanews

