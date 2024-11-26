Chilima death’s inquiry report to be ready on Dec 14

By Josephine Chipofya

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Commission of Inquiry into the aircraft accident involving Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others has announced that it will submit its report on December 14, 2024.

Today, the Commission will conclude the evidence-gathering process and move forward with its findings and recommendations.

In a press release signed by the Chairperson of the inquiry, Justice Jabbar Alide, the Commission conducted virtual interviews with witnesses unable to present their evidence in person.

The statement further indicates that the Commission gathered evidence from 120 witnesses and requested an extension from President Chakwera due to the substantial volume of evidence.

The Commission was initially expected to submit its report on November 30, 2024.

Source: MANA