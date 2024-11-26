Chakwera opens Malawi-EU Investment Forum

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 launched the much awaited 2024 Malawi-European Union (EU) Investment Forum at the Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) in the capital Lilongwe.

The overall objective of the first Malawi-EU Investment Forum is to provide a platform for joint analysis, collaboration, learning and growth, ultimately contributing to the success of the participating businesses.

The three day conference will also serve as a venue for national institutions and commercial entities, the European private sector and the Delegation of the European Union to Malawi to identify suitable policies, regulations or initiatives aimed at attracting more investment from the EU private sector and to help improve the business environment in Malawi.

Upon his arrival, the Malawi leader toured pavilions showcasing various goods and services. Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC), Colleen Zamba, Minister of Trade, Sosten Gwengwe, Minister of Mining ,Monica Chang’anamuno, as well as top EU delegates, among others, are some of the notable figures attending the event.