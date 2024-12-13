Chilima inquiry report ready: Chakwera orders report be read to the public first before it get submitted to him

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The Commission of Inquiry into the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others is complete. In an unprecedented act of accountability and transparency, President Lazarus Chakwera has directed that the report be read to the public first before it is officially submitted to him.

This historic decision reflects Chakwera’s leadership, grounded in his belief that transparency is not just a principle but a duty owed to Malawians still grieving the loss of their leaders, loved ones, and friends.

The crash, which occurred on June 10, 2024, in Chikangawa, Mzimba, left the nation in shock and mourning, with many questioning how such a tragedy could happen.

Among those who called for a thorough and independent investigation was Mary Chilima, the late Vice President’s widow, who passionately appealed for answers on behalf of her family and the nation.

At the funeral in Bingu National Stadium, President Chakwera vowed to uncover the truth and ensure accountability, promising that the report would be for the people who lost so much.

Today, he fulfills that promise by ordering the Commission of Inquiry to present its findings to the public first.

“This report does not belong to me; it belongs to the people of Malawi,” Chakwera had stated when commissioning the inquiry. “They are the ones with questions, and they deserve answers first.”

Sources within the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) revealed that the Commissioners had initially planned to present the report directly to the President this Saturday.

However, remaining true to his commitment, Chakwera insisted that Malawians must be the first to hear the findings.

“This is a deeply emotional and historic moment,” said a source close to the process. “President Chakwera’s decision to prioritize public disclosure is not just about fulfilling a promise; it’s about honoring the memories of those we lost and demonstrating empathy for the families and communities left behind.”