MACRA, MAGLA date Bwaila media club on responsible gambling

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA) and Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) has emphasized the need for the media to report effectively on responsible gambling to the public.

The two state agencies are into series of media engagement on responsible gambling.

After engaging Blantyre Press Club, MACRA and MALGA on December 13, 2024 dated Bwaira Media Club in the central region.

During the orientation in the capital Lilongwe, MACRA’s Licensing and Compliance Officer, Miriam Kumbuyo, emphasized the importance of compliance among stakeholders.

She urged a shift in mindset, asserting that gambling should not be viewed as a source of income but rather as a form of entertainment.

Kumbuyo also encouraged Malawians to take personal responsibility when engaging in gambling activities.

“We are making strides in disseminating information about legal gambling through jingles, press releases, mobile vans, and wireless messages, among other methods,” said Kumbuyo.

In his remarks, the Director of Operations at MAGLA, Lawrence Chikoko, noted that the betting industry is growing and positively impacting the country’s economy.

He stated that gambling contributes approximately 0.5% to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and provides employment opportunities.

Chikoko also mentioned that MAGLA is involved in social corporate responsibility (SCR) initiatives, having disbursed funds totaling 1 billion Kwacha.

“We are undertaking several projects as part of our SCR efforts, including the construction of a sports podium in Mulanje to support the Mount Mulanje Porters Race, which promotes tourism in Malawi,” he added.

Cathy Maulidi, Vice Chairperson of the Bwaira Media Club, stated that through the BMC platform, media practitioners will inform their audiences about addressing gambling addictions.

She noted that training has helped the media understand the role of the Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority and how to utilize their influence in the information system to encourage responsible gambling.

“For us to effectively promote awareness about gambling, we need capacity building through training, media outreach, and debates, among other initiatives,” said Maulidi.