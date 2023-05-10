Chimunthu Banda denies endorsing Muntharika

By Burnett Munthali

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Former Malawi Parliament Speaker Henry Chimunthu Banda has denied endorsing Peter Mutharika as opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate for 2025 general elections.

This comes as DPP plans to hold elective convention in July this year.

On Tuesday, May 9, 2023 social media was awash with reports that Chimunthu Banda joined a wagon of heavyweight politicians to endorse the 2025 candidature including Mutharika.

Reports further indicate that Chimunthu Banda was speaking at his home (Kaongozi) in his Nkhotakota North constituency, Chimunthu Banda saying the Tonse Alliance Government has miserably failed and sees nobody other than Muthalika who is DPP leader to redeem the country from the economic mess.

Banda is reported to have been meeting with the Constituency and District committees to outline development initiatives in his Nkhotakota North Constituency.

During the meeting, Chimunthu Banda is reportedly to have also declared his intention to compete as DPP legislator candidate again for 2025 polls.

However, Chimunthu Banda spoke in an interview last night on the same matter.

He said there was nothing much he would say about Mutharika endorsement as someone who wrote the article did not attend the get together.

“There isn’t much I would say about that story for fear of glorifying an article written by someone who did not attend the get-together. Have a blessed night,” Chimunthu said.

The road to 2025 is interesting as Malawians are getting ready to usher in their next government.