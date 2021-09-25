By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The battle for the elite league slot in the central region MK14.5 million Chipiku Premier division rages on this weekend as the play-off’s of the six teams enters the final phase.

Dedza Dynamos and Extreme FC are both extremely confident of earning promotion into the TNM Super League.

The coaches for the two teams currently on positions one and two respectively have spit fire ahead of the kick off of final phase on Saturday.

Wilson Magombo, Coach for second placed Extreme FC, has said his team will not lose the focus and determination.

Extreme FC found it difficult to win away games in the first phase as they drew twice against Wimbe United and Airborne Rangers before losing to Silver Strikers Reserve.

“We will come with brain blowing ideas in the final phase to win more away games and achieve our mission and target of Super League promotion”, Magombo added.

Dedza Dynamos Coach, Christopher Ruba Zinyongo, said they are set to start where they stopped in the first phase. Dynamos who lead the six teams log table with ten points starts the final phase journey with a home game against Green Rangers to be played at Dedza Stadium.

Extreme FC host Airborne Rangers at Aubrey Dimba ground in Kapiri-Mchinji while Silver Strikers Reserve travels to Kasungu to play Wimbe United at Kasungu Stadium on Sunday the 26th September 2021.

However, despite the fact that Dedza Dynamos and Extreme FC lead the group, this does not grantee them to be the favorites candidates as the other four teams can also pull a surprise if they can win all of their five games of the final phase.

Airborne Rangers who are sitting on position three with seven points and Silver Strikers Reserve are both a big threat to the two top teams.

Central Region Football Association (CRFA) has assured the six teams that their games will be officiated by referees who are well trained and have that dignity of professionalism.

Antonio Sanchez Manda,the CRFA vice General Secretary, said as an Association they are taking this stage as a very crucial one as everyone will be looking forward to be promoted into the elite league hence a lot of things will be attracted.

This has influenced the association to put some measures like deploying tight security in all venues and officials to avoid incidences of violence and any acts that can lead to disturbing the league.

On the supporters returning to the stadium and grounds,Manda said, CRFA compliments government efforts in sensitizing the masses about the dangers of the the world pandemic as such they will make sure that only those who are fully vaccinated are allowed to patronise the Chipiku Premier Division games failing which they will not be allowed to enter.

Meanwhile, The Leopards of Chikulamayembe of Rumphi District, Rumphi United are the champions of the Northern Region Football Association SIMSO League while in the Southern Region Thumbs Up league,the champion will be known on Saturday 25th September, 2021 between Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve and Sable Farming who are to meet in the finals at Mpira Stadium in Chiwembe Blantyre though Sable is likely to be promoted into the elite league.