Attempted Coup in The Gambia

The government of The Gambia has announced of attempt by military officials to truncate democracy in the tiny West African nation. This announcement was made on 21st December 2022.

Much as, we, in the People’s Democratic League (PDL) do not support and we will not recognize any outlaw regime anywhere we find it given expression, we condemn in the strongest terms, any attempts to truncate democracy and the rule of law in the Gambia. We reject any effort to overthrow a democratically elected government.

This development in The Gambia is worrisome to the PDL; and thus, extremely dangerous for West Africa. It must be denounced by all who support peace, democracy human rights, the rule of law and constitutionality.

The PDL expresses complete support for, and solidarity with President Adama Barrow, the democratically elected government of The Gambia, as well as the free, independent and democratic institutions of that country. We will, therefore, want to reiterate our abiding interest in a democratically sustainable, prosperous economic, peaceful and stable Gambia.

We wish to convey our prayers and good wishes for constitutional President Adama Barrow’s well-being and wellbeing of The Gambian nation.

We highly value our country’s strong and historic ties with The Gambia.

(Chief Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

Founding member and Leader

The People’s Democratic League (PDL)

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...