Corporates raise MK55 million for St. Pius X church project through golf tourney

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Corporate leaders and golfers have raised MK55 million towards the construction of a new church at St. Pius X Parish in Zingwangwa, Soche, Blantyre through a golf fundraising tournament held at Blantyre Sports Club on Friday.

The fundraising tournament brought together golfers and corporate representatives from organizations including National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc, Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), and United General Insurance (UGI).

The competition attracted 40 golfers, with MRA team of Doreen Kumbatira and Akonda Yakobe emerging champions after amassing 44 points.

The family duo of Lester and Maria Tandwe, representing UGI, finished second with 43 points, while the NBM plc team of Nicholas Musaiwa and Wyson Kaira came third with 41 points.

Speaking after the prize presentation ceremony on Friday, guest of honour and NBM plc Chief Executive Officer Harold Jiya said corporate entities recognize the significant role churches play in Malawi’s social and economic development.

“Apart from being places where people receive spiritual guidance, churches are also places where people receive mental support and assistance,” said Jiya.

He added that churches have remained key development partners in sectors such as education and healthcare.

“Most of the country’s best-performing schools and hospitals are run by churches. That is why corporates came together today to support the noble cause of constructing the new St. Pius X Church,” he said.

St. Pius X Parish Priest Father Peter Kantembe described the project as one of the major infrastructure developments being undertaken by the Archdiocese of Blantyre.

“Construction has progressed beyond the foundation stage and is now at ring beam level. Roofing works are expected to commence soon, after which we will continue with the walling before completing the finishing works. Once this project is complete, the parish also plans to construct a priests’ rectory to accommodate priests serving at the parish,” he said.

Blantyre Sports Club Vice-Captain Chimwemwe Mtima Jere described the tournament as a success, saying it attracted a huge number golfers despite being held on a working day.