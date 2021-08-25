CY Sisters in celebrating mood

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-There was joyful and memorable day for CY Sisters women’s football team on Monday, August 23, 2021 after winning Northern region women’s soccer championship

The team was declared the champions of the Northern Region FAM Women’s league with a game to wrap up the competition following their one nil victory over rivals Moyale Sisters at Mzuzu Stadium.

Vitumbiko Mkandawire scored the goal in the 52nd minute.

CY Sisters who are unbeaten in the league have collected 39 points from 13 games seconded by Moyale Sisters who have 28 points.They wrap up the season with GAFU Sisters, a team they massacred in the first round by 23 goals to nil on Saturday at the same venue.

Aaron Kamanga Coach for CY Sisters was a very happy person for the championship declaration, saying it is a very vital history they have made in the northern region for being unbeaten in all games played so far.

However, Kamanga said there were challenges they encountered during the journey in this FAM league such as; COVID-19 impact which made government to suspend sporting activities in the country hence losing the prominent and important players as some got married while others got impregnated.

Kamanga added by appealing to football governing bodies in the country to establish more women leagues including under 20 in the region so that the girls are kept busy all the time.

“There is talent in the region which can help at national level but lacks exposure because of limited leagues”, He lamented.

Eight teams participated in the Northern Region FAM League namely; CY Sisters, Moyale Barracks, Topik Sisters, MK,Ekwendeni, GAFU,Chicago and SANWECKA.