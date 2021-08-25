By Lusako Ng’ambi

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Southern Africans People’s Solidarity Network (SAPSN) dubbed as SADC Peoples Summit is calling for debts cancellation in the region that have heavily burdened the livelihoods of women, youths, children and people with disabilities more than supporting them in the region.

The call was made during closing up press briefing in the capital Lilongwe following a long week conference SAPSN had during the sidelines of SADC Summit Malawi hosted from August 9 to 19, 2021.

The Programmes Manager of SAPSN Secretariat, John Maketo from Harare said that his grouping wants countries in SADC region to be free from the debts because they have never developed since they relied much on borrowing in order to finance their development.

Maketo says unavailability of resources, economic, social, political and environmental crisis make it very difficult for any country in the southern Africa to repay the debts.

Malawi successfully hosted 41st SADC Summit as President Lazarus Chakwera became the region’s chair to the next twelve months.