BUENOS AIRES-(MaraviPost)-Brazilian model Suzy Cortez has got a new tattoo dedicated to her favorite footballer Lionel Messi, and happily gave a glimpse of it while getting inked in intimate area.

The superfan posted videos and photo of her while getting another tattoo in honor of the Argentinian star.

The model reportedly earns big by selling steamy photos on the adult platform.

She is said to have earned £128,587 ($1,76,854) per month just from the page.

the model is known for having Messi tattoos on her sensitive body parts

Last year before Messi left Barca, the 30-year-old model became talk of the town after she got a tattoo of the athlete’s face inked on another intimate part of her body — her groin.

According to The Sun, back then she said, “Since I also got the Barcelona shield tattoo on my b t, I was thinking of getting another tattoo to honor the best player in history.”

After the two-time Miss BumBum champion tagged Messi in several racy images, the star and his wife reacted by blocking her on social media. She then started encouraging her fans to support her and convince the star to unblock her.

the alleged tattoo

Back in 2016, Cortez, the self proclaimed Queen of Curves, claimed that Roccuzzo was “overreacting” to her racy shots.

She said that her profile being blocked by them left her completely shocked. If she could, she would tell his wife not to be worried about her as she is simply a fan.

“I’m surprised that she isn’t more sure of herself.” Cortez guessed that she was blocked only be because Messi’s wife was jealous.

She found it silly because she is just a “huge fan of Barcelona”.

Two years ago, she celebrated Messi’s free kick with a snap of herself in a thong and a Barcelona shirt.

When he was named FIFA Men’s Player in 2019, she called him the “best player in sporting history,” and said that if football had another name it would be Messi.