Cyclone Chido Forces Suspension of Classes in Malawi’s Southern Region

By Twink Jones Gadama

The Ministry of Education has announced the suspension of classes for Primary and Secondary schools in 17 districts of Malawi’s southern region, effective Monday, December 16, 2024, due to the impending arrival of Tropical Cyclone Chido.

The districts affected include Machinga, Mangochi, Zomba, Phalombe, Mulanje, Thyolo, Chiradzulu, Nsanje, Chikwawa, Blantyre, Neno, Mwanza, Balaka, Ntcheu, Dedza, and others.

The decision to suspend classes was made to ensure the safety of learners and teachers in these districts.

The Ministry has advised all schools to monitor the situation in their localities and only resume classes on December 18, 2024, if deemed safe.

As i had expected, the intensity of #Chido did indeed increase rapidly after shear was released and an eye has emerged over night. While it is already not looking as impressive anymore, MFR still expects it to reach "intense tropical #Cyclone" soon, then weaken again. #tropicswx pic.twitter.com/g5JV26nHRl — Sausiuswx (@Sausius_wx) December 11, 2024

District Education officers have been instructed to ensure strict adherence to this notification by all schools and stakeholders.

Students in Boarding Schools within the affected areas have been advised to remain in their schools, while School Management is urged to exercise necessary caution to keep students safe during this time.

The Ministry has also provided contact details for further information, including the Public Relations Desk on 01 789 422 or 0995 72 27 22.

According to the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services, Tropical Cyclone Chido is forecasted to bring significant rainfall to Malawi from Sunday, December 15, through Monday, December 16, 2024, potentially leading to flash flooding.

The storm’s impact is expected to be severe, with heavy rains and strong winds predicted.

The Ministry’s decision to suspend classes comes as a precautionary measure to protect the lives of learners and teachers.

Malawi has experienced devastating effects from previous cyclones, including Cyclones Ana and Freddy, which caused widespread destruction and loss of life.

The suspension of classes is a necessary measure to ensure the safety of all stakeholders involved.

The Ministry’s swift action demonstrates its commitment to prioritizing the well-being of learners and teachers during this challenging time.

As the situation unfolds, the Ministry will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on the resumption of classes.

In the meantime, learners and teachers are advised to remain vigilant and follow all instructions from authorities to ensure their safety.