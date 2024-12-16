“Next year will seek answers”-UTM leader Dr Kabambe responds to Chilima’s death inquiry report

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The UTM leader Dr Dalitso Kabambe has casted doubts in the outcome of the late Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others death inquiry report arguing that “Next year will seek answers”.

UTM leader Dr Kabambe said no-one should be force or decline the report arguing that they have freedom to their opinion on the matter.

The former Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor was responding to the Commission of inquiry report which was released on Friday 13, 2024.

President Lazarus Chakwera instituted the inquiry following general public demand.

UTM leader Dr Kabambe responses, “The aircraft accident report we have listened and followed attentively. Let me issue a disclaimer: reports in nature are authored by human beings. Their independence is subject to scrutiny.

“Furthermore reports are liable to be challenged according to individual opinion or supported according to individual inclination”.

He added, “Personally I have more questions than answers. To my fellow Malawians nobody should force you to accept this report or decline, you’re at liberty to your free will.

“Unfortunately those with political contamination will call others names for holding different opinions”.

Kabambe casts doubt, “As far as am concerned we are far away from seeking the truth and justice in this matter just like in the Martha chizuma commission, just like the hidden public reform report, the joint agriculture report and the Covid report.

“Next year we shall seek answers. God bless you all. May the souls of those who perished rest in peace”.

Account to the summary of the report, weather condition and human factors contributed to plane crash that killed Chilima and eight others inside Chikangawa Forest on June 10, 2024.

Meanwhile the report has received mixed reactions the same as the German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation report.