Chakwera commends religious leaders for instilling hope in people

By Rose Cross Mahorya

MZUZU-(MANA)-President Lazarus Chakwera Sunday commended religious leaders in the country for their role in instilling hope in the citizenry.

Chakwera was speaking during a church service at Katoto Assemblies of God Church in Mzuzu City where the First Lady Madame Monica Chakwera was also in attendance.

The President said that the church is the only place where people go to seek help and consolation without fear of reprisals.

“You are doing a great job by encouraging people especially the youth to remain hopeful regardless of hard situations which they may face so that they grow into productive citizens.

People who are hopeless do not care destroying public infrastructure,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera who earlier led the congregation in reading from the books of 2 Kings 7:1-11 and Matthew 20 verses 1-7 from the Bible, reminded the congregants to live in harmony as God himself is not discriminatory.

In his homily, Reverend Raphael Ndewere, encouraged the congregants that God will not allow his people to suffer continuously without intervening hence they need to remain hopeful in all situations.

“As a nation, we need to understand that our God is not a God that will neglect us, rather he will always respond to everyone’s situation,” said Ndewere.

The preacher further reminded that in history, it has been learnt that God’s intervention has never been too late hence the people should believe and expect God to work wonders to their advantage.

“We need to understand that things may not always work to our advantage today, but the future will always be good.

“We may not have food, no rain, no jobs today, but tomorrow, God will change these hardship stories to testimonies,” he said