Why the popular “KASONGO” lyrics was composed?

NAIROBI-(MaraviPost)-His real name was Kasongo wa Kanema, died two years ago and buried at Lang’ata Cemetery.

“Kasongo” has been trending but few know the story behind the song.

“Kasongo” was done by the band Super Mazembe, a congolese band that moved to Kenya in 1974.

The band members had gone to visit their friend Kasongo in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

On reaching his house, they met Kasongo’s wife and they asked her if he was at home.

Kasongo’s wife welcomed them and told them that she had not seen Kasongo for days.

Back then, there was no internet and it was rare to find someone who owned a phone.

They decided to send him a message through music, hoping it would reach him.

The Super Mazembe members started creating a song for Kasongo in his living room, telling him to come home because his wife is worried and she’s looking for him but can’t find him.

They went on to record the song and, as they say, the rest is history.

Celeb City

Here are the lyrics:

KASONGO – ORCHESTRE SUPER MAZEMBE

[Chorus]

Kasongo ye yeee, mobali na ngai

[Kasongo my husband]

Kasongo nga nawe oo

[Kasongo I am dying]

Zonga libala ee

[Come back to the marriage]

x2

Kasongo yo yo, mobali na ngai

[Kasongo my husband]

Kasongo nga nawe oo

[Kasongo I am dying]

Zonga libala ee

[Come back to the marriage]

[Chorus]

Nga na ndako Kasongo

[While in the house, Kasongo]

Miso na nzela

[Constantly staring at the street]

Soki okozonga dia ee

[If you will ever return]

Yebisa nga ye ee

[Let me know dear]

[Chorus]

Libala na ndako Kasongo

[in this kind of marriage]

Batunaka ngai

[They are busy interrogating me]

Tata azali wapi ee

[Where is the father]

Naloba nini ee

[What do I say]

[Chorus]

[instrumental]

Chorus X2

Kasongo yo yo, mobali na ngai

[Kasongo my husband]

Kasongo nga nawe oo

[Kasongo I am dying]

Zonga libala ee

[Come back to the marriage]

[chorus]

Nga na ndako Kasongo

[While in the house Kasongo]

Miso na nzela

[Constantly staring at the street]

Soki okozonga dia ee

[If you will ever return]

Yebisa nga ye ee

[Let me know dear]

[Chorus]

Libala na ndako Kasongo

[In this kind of marriage]

Batunaka ngai

[They are always questioning me]

Tata azali wapi ee

[Where is the father]

Naloba nini ee

[What do i say]

[Chorus]

[instrumental]

[Tempo]

ends