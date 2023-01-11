WHAT: Dakar 2 Summit – Feed Africa: Food Sovereignty and Resilience

WHO: The African Development Bank Group, Government of Senegal, the African Union Commission

WHEN: 25-27 January 2023

WHERE: Dakar, Senegal Abdou Diouf International Conference Center (CICAD), Diamniadio

“We call for a global coalition of efforts around Africa to unlock its immense agricultural potential to become a global destination for meeting rising food supply shortages in the world.” – Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, president, African Development Bank Group

Globally, 828 million people suffer from hunger, with Africa accounting for 249 million or a third of that number.

The Dakar 2 Summit on Feeding Africa: Food Sovereignty and Resilience aims to turn advocacy efforts into concrete action.

With strong political will from African heads of state and government, there is rising availability of new technologies and platforms delivering climate-smart agricultural solutions to millions of farmers. More African countries are achieving select agricultural crop self-sufficiency in shorter periods of time. These developments provide the foundation and proof that Africa can achieve the United Nations’ zero hunger targets. However, reaching zero hunger in Africa will require between $28.5 billion and $36.6 billion annually.

The three-day Summit will be hosted by H.E. President Macky Sall, president of the Republic of Senegal and Chairperson of the African Union, and co-hosted by the African Development Bank Group.

The Dakar 2 Summit seeks to bring together governments, private sector leaders, representatives from multilateral organizations and NGOs, as well scientists and researchers to explore ways to meet the escalating challenge of food security in Africa and strengthen the continent’s resilience to future shocks.

The Dakar 2 Summit builds on the first edition held in 2015. The programme will include presidential roundtable discussions, high-level plenary sessions and “Food and Agricultural Delivery Compact” sessions.

Investing in raising agricultural productivity, supporting infrastructure, climate-smart agricultural systems, with private sector investments all along the food value chain can help transform Africa into a breadbasket for the world.

Click here to register for the event.

Click here to read more about the Dakar 2 Summit.

Source African Development Bank Group

