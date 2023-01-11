Thokozani Chimbali; Claims receiving death threats

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The wedding between Thokozani Chimbali, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Silver Strikers FC and the team has ended in a bad note.

The team has sent Chimbali on leave pending the expiry of his contract which come to end on March 31, 2023 this year will not be renewed following the failure to bury the hatchet which erupted between the CEO and supporters.

The supporters have been accusing Chimbali of making team’s decisions on his own.

One of the decisions including the release of some players such as Blessings Tembo, Frank Banda, Taonga Chimodzi.

The supporters have been forcing the boss to step down from his post,days ago they sealed the offices at area 47 and chased Chimbali.The board has resolved to place Chimbali on leave pending his contract expirery.

But before the release of the letter which has been signed by Peter Masiye, the Company Secretary, Thokozani Chimbali had already written on his Facebook page that he has decided to take a leave as he is receiving death threats from suspected supporters.

“Silver Strikers is my home but when your life is at stake, consider your family first. My contract ends onMarch 30, 2023 with the company and I have asked the board not to renew it.

“In meantime I have decided to take a leave till end of my contract. Don’t take death threats lightly”, Chimbali wrote.

Meanwhile, the team has appointed Faith Mzungu as acting Chief Executive Officer until a new CEO is recruited.

Silver Strikers FC has performed badly in the recent past that technical panel has for several times been changed with the inclusion of Daniel Kabwe.

