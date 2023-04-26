“Digital skills, key to industrialization towards Malawi 2063”-SPC Zamba

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC) Colleen Zamba, said Malawi is striving to become an industrialized upper-middle-income country and that Digitalization has to be identified as a key driver of this growth, accelerating the President’s Delivery Agenda of job creation, wealth creation, and food security.

Zamba was speaking during the launch of the digital skills training program at Malawi School of Government (MSG)-Kanengo campus in the capital Lilongwe.

“The success of the digital transformation of Malawi requires the contributions of every individual and she urged participants to fully commit to the program to ensure a meaningful and comprehensive digital transformation for the country.

“This digital skills training program is a significant step towards achieving Malawi’s digital transformation goals and aligning with the government’s strategic plans,” she added.

Zamba observes that this inclusive program brings together participants from different levels of service, and will run for six months to guarantee a thorough and sustainable digital culture transformation.

In his remarks, Principal Secretary for the Department of e-Government in the Ministry of Information Francis Bisika commended the Secretary to the President and Cabinet for leading the way in making sure that Malawi realise the component of digital industrialization as a catalyst for development.

Echoing on the same, MSG Kanengo campus Acting Director, Dr. Jessie Kabwila said digitalization is indeed a key component of industrialisation and human capital development in Malawi’s long-term vision, the Malawi 2063.

“To support this initiative, the Government of Malawi, in partnership with The Tony Blair Institute and the United Nations Development Program, has launched a pilot digital skills training program which is taking place at the Malawi School of Government and will run from mid-April to mid-September and will have three levels of training.

“Level 1 which comprises Junior to Middle-Level Officers, will have 100 participants. This level is aimed at junior to mid-level civil servants responsible for delivering government projects and services that are prioritised for government digitisation and/or tech transformation,” discloses Kabwila.

She added, “Level 2 is for Technical Leads and will have 50 participants and is aimed at Digital Transformation Officers, Principal Officers, Chief Officers, ICT officers and other technical leads responsible for the digital agenda of the country.

“The third level comprises Senior Level Management and will have 30 participants and is aimed at Principal Secretaries, Directors General, Chief Directors, and other senior leaders and decision makers in government”.

Through this initiative, the government, along with its partners, is contributing to building a strong digital ecosystem that will support Malawi’s growth and development