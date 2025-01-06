Diverse trio of ambassadors join Sportsbet.io

ABUJA, Nigeria, 6 January 2025 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Popular crypto sports betting platform Sportsbet.io is welcoming a diverse intake of new ambassadors, with a chef, a singer and a betting tipster joining with a shared goal to spread the word about Sportsbet.io.

The first is renowned Nigerian celebrity chef and lifestyle connoisseur Rasheed Sakajojo, better known as Unrashon. He joins the team to help introduce the exciting world of crypto sports betting to his fans.

Also joining Team Sportsbet.io is afropop singer Pinky Jay, who is famous for her hit singles and collabs with other top artists. The creativity and innovation behind Sportsbet.io resonated with Pinky, who puts the same passion into her music.

And also signing is Alex Etinosa, the man behind the successful Betweysure tips and predictions website. Alex has worked in the betting industry for some time, but this is his first foray into crypto betting. He recently attended the Sportsbet.io-sponsored CryptoFest conference, learning about the many benefits of using crypto to wager.

The trio join at the end of another landmark year for the ‘Join the Crypto Experience’ ambassador program, which encourages natural-born networkers with world-class content creation skills to earn while spreading the word about Sportsbet.io.

If you think you have what it takes to join, why not visit: https://jointhecryptoexperience.io/.

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of Yolo Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading crypto sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology, with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players with the ultimate fun, fast and fair gaming experience.

Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Official Turkish Betting Partner of English football team, Hull City and a Club Partner of Premier League team Newcastle United, Sportsbet.io provides an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 1M pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce a cash out function, Sportsbet.io is recognised as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community.

In December 2023, a lucky Sportsbet.io won the biggest ever online slots jackpot while playing on the site, turning a $50 spin into a prize of more than $42 million.

Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of less than 90 seconds, among the fastest in the industry.

For more information about Sportsbet.io, please visit https://sportsbet.io.

