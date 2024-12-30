DPP Rallies Support in Chitipa Ahead of 2025 Elections

By Twink Jones Gadama

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has intensified its efforts to mobilize support in the Northern Region, with Vice President for the North, Jappie Mhango, calling on people in Chitipa to register in large numbers for the forthcoming supplementary voter registration exercise. This exercise, sanctioned by the High Court, will run from January 10 to February 3, 2025, in preparation for the September 2025 general elections.

Addressing a political rally at Chitipa boma, Mhango emphasized the importance of voting as the only means to remove the current MCP government from power. He urged the crowd to register and cast their votes in the upcoming elections, stressing that this is the only way to bring about change.

DPP’s Northern Region Governor, Christopher Mzomera Ngwira, also spoke at the rally, highlighting the poor governance and rising cost of living under the MCP government as reasons why people should vote for the DPP. Ngwira’s remarks resonated with the crowd, many of whom expressed frustration with the current state of affairs.

This rally marked the first time the DPP has held a political event in Chitipa district since being ousted from government in 2020. The party’s renewed efforts to mobilize support in the region are seen as a strategic move to reclaim lost ground and build momentum ahead of the 2025 elections.

The DPP’s message of change and development resonated with the crowd, many of whom expressed enthusiasm for the party’s vision. As the party continues to rally support across the country, it remains to be seen whether their efforts will yield the desired results.

The supplementary voter registration exercise is a critical step in the lead-up to the 2025 elections, and the DPP’s efforts to mobilize support in Chitipa are seen as a key part of their strategy. With the elections just around the corner, the party is leaving no stone unturned in its bid to regain power.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, one thing is clear: the 2025 elections will be a pivotal moment in Malawi’s history. The DPP’s efforts to mobilize support in Chitipa are just the beginning of what promises to be a intense and closely contested electoral campaign.

In related news, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has announced that the supplementary voter registration exercise will take place from January 10 to February 3, 2025. The exercise is expected to capture new voters who have turned 18 since the last registration exercise, as well as those who have not previously registered.

The MEC has urged all eligible voters to take advantage of the exercise and register to vote. The commission has also assured the public that the exercise will be conducted in a fair and transparent manner, with adequate measures in place to prevent fraud and ensure the integrity of the process.

