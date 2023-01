DRC’s capital, Kinshasa, ready to welcome Pope Francis

In Kinshasa’s Ndolo airport everything is ready to welcome Pope Francis.

The Holy Pontiff arrives on Tuesday in Kinshasa, capital of the DRC and Africa’s largest catholic country.

On Wednesday more than a million people are expected to attend a morning mass.

In total, Pope Francis will deliver twelve speeches and will meet, in addition to the authorities, victims of violence, displaced persons, members of the clergy and representatives of charities.

On Monday, Congolese and foreign activists called on Pope Francis to speak out and sanction a priest accused of sexually abusing a minor in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where he will stay from Tuesday to Friday.

The Congolese justice cleared the priest of any wrongdoing.

Source: Africanews

