Ecowas leaders have gathered in Ghana’s capital, Accra for the 59th ordinary session of the authority of heads of state and government.

Ghana’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo, who is chair ECOWAS is presiding over the meeting which will also discuss issues of security in the region.

Nigeria’s former President Goodluck Jonathan of Nigeria, ECOWAS Special Envoy and Mediator to Mali, is expected to present a report on his latest working visit to that country.

The Heads of State and Government will also receive a report on ECOWAS institutional reforms, single-currency programmes and a memorandum on the proposed mechanism of rotation of ECOWAS Member States’ candidature to the Chairmanship of the African Union.

Earlier in the week the Ministers responsible for defence and foreign affairs from ECOWAS Member States, considered the security situation in the ECOWAS region, among other topical issues on the agenda.

A communique is expected to be issued at the end of the Summit.

Source: Africafeeds.com