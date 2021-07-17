Zammer Karim cornered

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-When President Lazarus Chakwera message on fighting graft seem to fall on deaf ears as none of the controlling officers in government and parastatals is listening

Surely, an unsuspecting taxpayer would surely be disappointed to learn that the Tonse government, which Chakwera is heading, has gladly accepted to inherit the mediocrity and “rubble” that has denied this nation meaningful development.

This publication is reliably informed that Electricity Generating Company (EGENCO) Chief Executive Officer, William Liabunya, and Procurement Manager, Geoffrey Ntaila, have entered into a multibillion-kwacha contract involving a company called Teligenta – a company co-owned by Zameer Karim and Ahmed Osman to supply LED bulbs at exorbitant prices

Karim – whose – companies should be barred from doing business with government – has been in and out of police custody for no good reason, including his alleged involvement in the procurement of MK2.7 billion meant for food rations for the Malawi Police Service (MPS) personnel through his Pioneer Investments Limited.

But even before the courts were to conclude half of their cases, the Tonse government has awarded them a contract to purchase ABB branded electrical products in an inflated amount of US$4 million.

Our source at Ministry of Energy confided that in the past, the company would buy these products directly from Osman’s ABB company, but it is now procuring them through Zameer Karim’s company at more than five times the market price.

“We appeal to the Anti-Corruption Bureau to consider this as a matter worth investigating because both of these companies were exposed in July 2020 for multibillion Kwacha contract scam. ABB Electricals supplied Led bulbs at EGENCO whereas Teligenta supplied Led bulbs at ESCOM,” our source disclosed.

He said it was strange that the Tonse government would rush quickly to award a huge contract to this company without verification of their past dealings, which are nothing, but being questionable.

Our source further confided that to make matters worse, EGENCO has made the contract to be a single procurement source.

“We need to stop this daylight robbery. These goods in China Alibaba are worth less than US$1million the whole contract,” he emphasized.

Both EGENCO and ESCOM could not be immediately drawn to comment on the matter.

Secretary to the President and Cabinet Zangazanga Chikhosi is the Board Chairman of EGENCO.