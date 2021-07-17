One of Seventh Day Apostolic Church elders

By Thandie Chadzandiyani

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Police in Mzuzu are keeping in custody sixteen, Seventh Day Apostolic Church elders for allegedly encroaching on private land at Msiki area close to Ekwendeni in Mzimba.

Mzuzu Police Station Spokesperson Paul Tembo told The Maravi Post that the ringleaders have left more than one hundred of their followers at the site, most of them women and children.

They have been at Msiki area for close to two weeks now.

One of the suspects, Aaron John said from a Police cell, that they are coming from Chikwawa and are destined to an undisclosed place where they will be preaching the word of God.

John says they are not bitter that they have been arrested.

The sixteen are being kept at Mzuzu police station for further investigations