By Tawonga Sesani

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi is one of the developing nations whose inflow of imports could be affected by the ongoing unrest in South Africa.

According to media platforms in South Africa, many looters are breaking ware houses and stealing products.

This follows riots and violent protests that were triggered last week by the jailing of the former president of South Africa Jacob Zuma on contempt of court.

However, South Africa logistics company Transnet, which oversees the operations of that country’s ports and terminals, announced that it has suspended its terminal operations in both the ports of Durban and Richards Bay.

The company issued a statement citing concerns for the safety of their employees and the inability to travel safely in the cities.

Meanwhile spokesperson for the Ministry of Trade Mayeso Msokera told Maravi Post that the Malawi Government is monitoring the situation to figure out on the extent to which the riots could disrupt imports of goods to Malawi.

Msokera said what is happening in South Africa is very worrisome as we all know that South Africa remains the key trading partner and the largest source of imports.

He further said any escalation of violence could therefore disrupt the supply of goods.

He added that, if the situation continue worsening , the ministry would ask international traders and transporters to consider alternative routes and ports in other neighbouring countries.