Tobacco Commission (TC) Executive Director, Dr Chidanti Malunga

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Newly recruited Tobacco Commission (TC) Executive Director, Dr Chidanti Malunga has emphasized the need for stakeholders embrace new rules that are governing in the green gold industry that it continues to generate maximum revenues.

According to Dr Malunga this will be possible with media positive reporting on how Malawi is complying with international guidelines on tobacco.

He therefore assured the nation that tobacco will remain the country main forex earner arguing that the industry is not dying.

TC Chief was speaking on Saturday, July 17, 2021 during the sidelines interface with Media Network on Tobacco (MNT) in the capital Lilongwe.

“Tobacco remains main source of forex earner to Malawi as such the nation needs to protect the industry from negative reporting. The nation is making strides on international guidelines compliance including the end of child labour in tobacco farms.

“Tobacco industry is not dying only that rules of the game have change which commands countries to comply with new regulations. Malawi has done better compared to our neighbors but due to negative media reporting on tobacco keeps scaring buyers,” worries Malunga.

He added, “Tobacco industry will will remain Malawi’s life time forex earner as long as we keep complying to international laws that govern the industry. So, Malawi media must always give the public strides the country is making to attract bankable investors and buyers to maximize forex base”.

Malunga therefore disclosed that the commission is towards rebranding that the tobacco industry be wearing new face to buyers.

Media Network on Tobacco meeting with TC boss

MNT President Alfred Chauwa lauded the commission for embracing the network saying its the main hub of information sharing on tobacco.

Chauwa therefore assured the commission of media positive reporting while educating and informing the general public on new rules governing tobacco industry.

Currently, Europe and America are main buyers of Malawi’s tobacco with emphasis of complying with Environment and social governance rules that are again child labour, pollution, poor tenancy and among others.