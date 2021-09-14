Hanjahanja replaces Engineer Dan Chaweza – Copyright @MaraviPost

BLANTYRE (MaraviPost): The Board of Directors of the Blantyre Water Board have appointed Engineer Robert Hanjahanja as the Chief Executive Officer for the water utility body.

Hanjahanja replaces Engineer Dan Chaweza whose appointment was described as irregular by the former Ombudsman, Martha Chizuma.

Chaweza, who was appointed as BWB CEO in 2017, was investigated by the Ombudsman following allegations of abuse of office and public resources, among others.

However, in her findings, Chizuma also dismissed allegations that Chaweza did not pass the interviews and that he attained fourth position arguing they (allegations) lacked merit.

The interviews were conducted on August 11, 2017, and Chaweza, according to Chizuma, was among the top three who passed

She however faulted former President Arthur Peter Mutharika for his alleged involvement in the recruitment of Chaweza.

“I did, however, have an issue with the President being the appointing authority when the law under Section 8(1) of the Water Works Act clearly gives the powers to appoint the CEO to the Board,” she said,

BWB Board Chairperson, George Nnesa could not provide full details of Hanjahanja, stating that full details of the successful candidate will be announced immediately after he assumes the office any day from now.

“The interview pool was very competitive. However, after a tough but careful consideration one candidate has now been selected.

The Board therefore wishes to thank all those that expressed interest in this post through their applications. Special thanks go to those that were invited and attended interviews for their time and commitment,” said Nnesa.