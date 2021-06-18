Netherlands’ Denzel Dumfries celebrates scoring their second goal with Donyell Malen and Owen Wijndal.(Pool via REUTERS)

This time, the Netherlands never looked like throwing away their two-goal lead. Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries scored a goal in each half as the Dutch comfortably beat Austria 2-0 Thursday to advance to the round of 16 at the European Championship.

Depay sent a penalty kick low into the corner in the 11th minute for his 27th goal in 66 international matches.

Dumfries then scored his second goal of the tournament — following his late winner against Ukraine — in the 67th after an unselfish pass from PSV Eindhoven teammate Donyell Malen.

The Netherlands is playing at a major international soccer tournament for the first time in seven years and qualified for the knockout stage with a game to spare.

Austria, playing without banned forward Marko Arnautović at the Johan Cruyff Arena, rarely threatened to equalize against a well-ordered Dutch defense led by Matthijs De Ligt on his return from a groin injury.

The closest Austria came was a long-range shot by David Alaba in the 82nd minute. The team only managed one shot on target in the entire game.