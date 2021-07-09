LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed new diplomats to serve in various nation that many of them are close ally and relatives which is still denting his Tonse administration of nepotistic and favoritism.

Chakwera has also included militant group Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) leaders into foreign mission, as reward for advancing mass protests to remove Peter Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in power.

The following persons are amongst those appointed as diplomats: