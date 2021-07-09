By Joseph Chikalipo

LILONGWE-(MANA)-Germany Ambassador to Malawi, Ralph Timmermann disclosed this Thursday in Lilongwe during Malawi-Germany bilateral negotiations on development cooperation.

He said the grant has the potential of improving the country’s development trajectory by providing assistance that would aid in accomplishing various Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s).

Timmermann said the initiative aims at eradicating development constraints includes ensuring food security, population development and family planning, social protection and public financial management, and sustainable economic growth and job creation through a more productive agricultural sector and thriving private companies.

“The reforms will bring structural development initiatives that will play a fundamental role in uplifting the welfare of Malawians.

“I would like to take this opportunity to assure government of Malawi that Germany will continue helping in various ways which will assist in cementing relations between the two countries,” he said.

Timmermann commended the country’s leadership for their effort to pull people out of poverty to create a better Malawi.

“Germany welcomed the efforts of government to implement reforms and the first steps taken to fight corruption and establish more transparency and accountability in the public sector,” he said.

As part of the total Germany funding, around MK40 billion will be allocated to mitigating the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Head of the Malawian Delegation, Secretary to the Treasury. Chauncy Simwaka hailed longstanding and reliable collaboration with Germany government.

“Malawi and Germany have been partners for more than 50 years. Germany has immensely provided support; thus, I would like to express gratitude to the people and government of the Federal Republic of Germany,” he said.

Simwaka assured Malawians and people of Germany that relevant authorities would strive to ensure that the resources would reach the intended beneficiaries.

“We have a framework that we will use for monitoring and evaluation to guarantee the resources are spent on the most vulnerable.

“There is a commitment to provide regular progress reports to both the general public and the donors for transparency and accountability,” he said.