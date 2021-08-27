BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-FDH Bank Plc on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 donated MK1.5 million towards Association of Environmental Journalists in Malawi (AEJ)’ Green Awards that the body administers during its annual general meeting.

The token is appreciating the role the association playing towards sensitising the public to environmental management.

At the presentation at FDH Bank head office in Blantyre, public relations officer Lorraine Chikhula said the association’s awards initiative is “designed to stimulate progressive and creative environmental journalism that inspires the present and future societal needs”.

She added that the work of journalists involves participation from various stakeholders including international NGOs, the private sector, civil society as well as diplomatic missions.

“As a responsible home grown corporate citizen, we have FDH Cares as our sustainability programme with ‘Our Environment’ being one of its pillars. The environment supports trees which provide oxygen and support various inhabitants for animals and livelihood for humans. More importantly, they mitigate climate change.

“We are, therefore, pleased to be part of this great initiative and we applaud the role the association is playing towards the environment”, Chikhula said.

She added that their intervention is in recognition of the global initiative to restore 350 million hectares of degraded forests and land by 2030 and that in Malawi about 7.5 million hectares of degrade land and forests require serious attention.

“Malawi committed to restoring 4.5 million hectares of of degraded forests and land by 2030 and we at FDH Bank committee to plant and protect over 1 million trees by 2024.

“As the theme for the Green Media Awards says, “Greener Stronger Together”, we are indeed coming together in collaborative efforts that seek to encourage all Malawians and the media fraternity to stay vigilant in cultivating stronger and greener partnerships for the preservation and protection of our natural resources”, Chikhula says.

The association’s vice-president, Wezi Nyirongo said they are grateful of the partnership they have found in FDH Bank in support of the AGM, which was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nyirongo said winning entries will go away with lucrative.

The awards FDH Bank will support are categories of Green Photojournalist of the Year, the Green Accountability Award and Green Documentary Award.

The AGM is set for Lilongwe from September 19-21 that include a training workshop and a gala dinner where the awards of excellence will be presented.