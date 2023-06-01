FDH Bank sponsors Wealth Magazine’s CEO Summit with MK5 million

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-FDH Bank Plc has committed MK5 million sponsorship to the Third CEO Summit by Wealth Magazine and Africa CEO Round Table next month.

Speaking when handing over the cheque to the summit organisers, FDH Bank Plc Head of Marketing, Levie Nkunika said the CEO Summit is a high-level platform that hinges on development of a business and entrepreneurial ecosystem to enable businesses including SME’s in Malawi to become key drivers of the economy in creating jobs among others.

“We fully resonate with sentiments from the organisers that a strong middle class in any economy provides an established consumer base that influences socio-economic growth and influences national and societal concerns at different levels which is the key to a healthy entrepreneurial and business ecosystem in any economy as a goal of the Malawi Implementation Plan 1 (MIP1) to have a lower middle-income economy by 2030.”

“Our sustainability efforts do not only align with Malawi’s vision 2063 but also the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Africa Agenda 2063; and we are a dedicated partner and catalyst to the achievement of the Malawi2063 in the country. As such we have fully provided the financial resources to create this platform- the CEO summit,” said Nkunika.

Wealth Magazine Managing Executive, Harry Chima commended FDH Bank Plc for the support, saying it will go a long way in ensuring the smooth execution of the Summit with over 200 delegates from South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Zambia.

“We are so thankful to FDH Financial Holdings for showing a collaborative spirit by holding our hand towards this year’s Summit which is in line with this year’s theme ‘Redeeming Mw2063 through Collaborative Business Leadership’.

“When opportunity comes, it’s too late to prepare and therefore as private sector captains, we need to be in the forefront accelerating Mw2063. The CEO Summit provides such a platform to help monitor progress and come up with ideas and interventions to catalyse the progress,” said Chima.

Apart from the Summit, there will also be a charity golf tournament to raise funds for the library project at Nkata Village in Chileka Blantyre.

