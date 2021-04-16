The African Development Bank and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), in partnership with the Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa (FARA) and CGIAR, System Organization, will co-host a high-level dialogue: Feeding Africa: leadership to scale up successful innovations. Forum participants will identify ways to expand activities, financing and partnerships that promote Africa’s agricultural transformation through technology and innovation.

The online forum will bring together African heads of state, senior government officials, heads of multilateral development banks, development partners, regional organizations, research institutions, business leaders, private sector operators, investment agencies, academia, civil society organizations and experts from across Africa and beyond.

The event will:

Secure political commitments at the highest level of leadership to replicate success across the continent;

Showcase impactful stories to secure resources and replicate in priority commodities across the continent;

Demonstrate what is working in regional agricultural research for development, and what needs to be done to sustain investments;

Arrive at a shared vision for mobilizing investments to produce technology and innovation that transform African food systems.

When: 29-30 April 2021; 10:00-15:00 GMT / 12:00-17:00 CET

Where: Online

Source African Development Bank Group